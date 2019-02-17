WASHINGTON, D.C. — With trade talks with China in a stall, the pressure is on to find other ways to boost the crop markets.

Congressmen Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, and Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, are leading a bipartisan effort for a multi-year extension of the biodiesel tax credit and ideally boost the return on soybeans. In a letter to House leadership, signed by 44 House members, LaHood and Loebsack push for the tax credit that would help stabilize approximately 60,000 jobs related to the U.S. biodiesel industry.

The letter, which can be found online at: https://bit.ly/2GoW1uJ, was addressed to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise. The list of 44 representatives includes Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline, and Rodney Davis, R-Decatur.

“We believe in making things in America, and there is no reason our fuel sources should not be made here as well. Biodiesel has been and continues to be a great American success story. Biodiesel production supports more than 60,000 good paying jobs in the U.S. and helps rural communities across the country build new economic opportunities,” wrote the lawmakers in the letter to House leadership. “Biodiesel production can add roughly 63 cents of value to every bushel of soybeans. That value is especially important right now, when farm income is at its lowest point in more than a decade, crop prices are below the cost of production, and farmers are bearing the brunt of ongoing trade disputes. We strongly support a multi-year extension of the incentive to provide the policy certainty necessary to help the biodiesel industry and rural economies continue to grow.”

The letter further states the case for a tax credit by the incentive lowering the price of fuel for commercial truck drivers, which in turn may lower the cost of consumer goods hauled by those trucks. Biodiesel blenders, producers, truck drivers, consumers and farmers are listed among those who may benefit from a renewable diesel tax incentive.

According to information from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Illinois has five biodiesel producers with the capacity to produce 171 million gallons per year. That amount in itself would satisfy about one month of the nation’s annual demand, which is why Illinois is joined by Iowa, Missouri, Texas, California and several other states to produce biodiesel. The approximate national production in 2018 was 1.7 billion gallons. Compared to both 2016 and 2017, biodiesel production was up in 2018 from 1.6 billion gallons in 2017 and 1.5 billion gallons in 2016. Although data is not yet available for December 2018, the total used for biodiesel production in 2018 consisted of 1.9 billion pounds of corn oil and 6.7 billion pounds of soybean oil nationwide. Both 11-month totals eclipse the previous annual totals in 2017 and 2016.

See more information on national biodiesel production online at: https://bit.ly/2yIJzxK



