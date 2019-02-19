At the 2019 JEDI Annual Celebration on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, Don Leventhal and Ken Larimore were recognized for their dedication and commitment to Jasper County.

Don Leventhal, the owner of the Newton Broom and Brush Company, was recognized as the Annual Economic Development Person of the Year.

Ken Larimore was honored for his many years in Jasper County and his work in the areas of Economic Development. For many years, Ken has been an active member of organizations in Jasper County which promote and encourage current and new businesses. Ken has retired from his position with the University of Illinois Extension.

Don’s brother gave a speech about Don stating, “This indeed is a special day not only because Don is being recognized for his well-deserved and well-earned honor of being chosen as Business Man of the Year, but also because for one of the few times in his life, he is probably speechless. Our grandfather, Louis Leventhal, started the family broom business, Sunshine Industries in 1914 in Cleveland, Ohio. Don, along with his brothers and numerous cousins spent most of their high school and college summers working in the broom factory. Our father, Alex, purchased the Newton Broom Company in 1954. Don has actively been involved with the 101-year-old Newton Broom Company for 42 years.” He also gave a brief history of Don’s life including work with the Peace Corps and U.S. AID. He improved many areas he was involved in with his travels such as increasing production for rice farmers in the Phillippines.

His brother also states, “In 2004, he (Don) purchased Newton Broom, a decision that has been very good for Don, good for the many people who have worked for him over the years, good for the American broom industry, and good for the entire Newton community, as shown by today’s event.

I think it is important to realize that when Don purchased Newton Broom, he purchased a company that was on life support. The previous owners had basically left the company heavily in debt with no leadership in place nor an interesting in being in the broom business. Don was able to convince People’s State Bank and it’s president Greg Ikemire that Newton Broom was worth saving. I heard that Greg believed that if anyone could bring it back to life Don could. Through years of hard work, a can-do attitude, have a fire in his belly, and a real passion for the business and for the people who worked at Newton Broom, Don proved Greg correct in his assumption and faith.”

“Through it all, however, Don is now very proud to call himself a businessman. He says it took him a long time to understand it really doesn’t matter what you make or sell - it can be brooms, it can be mops, it can be whatever. The important thing to remember and the important things to value is that in business, we employ people, we make products, and we create vital economic activity. Don knows the critical thing about all of this is that we support local economies, we support people who are our neighbors, and we support the communities in which we live and today in America, there is nothing more important and nothing that is needed more.”

Alan Bogardus was the guest speaker for the event. Alan spoke about the Newton Power Plant and what has happened after the reductions in the past few years and potentially what could occur in the future.

After Alan spoke, monthly updates were given and the event was concluded.