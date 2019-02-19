July 7, 1932 – February 17, 2019

Florence Evelyn (Cunningham) Kocher, 86, of Ste. Marie, Illinois, passed away at 8:02 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019, at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ste. Marie, Illinois, with Fr. Dean Probst, celebrating mass. Burial will be the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ste. Marie, Illinois. Visitation will be held 9:00-10:30 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, in the church. In loving memory of Florence, memorials may be made to the Ste. Marie American Legion Post #932 or St. Mary’s Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Florence was born on July 7, 1932, near Pond Grove in Jasper County, Illinois, the youngest child of Ralph and Mary (Zuber) Cunningham. She married I.D. “Lightning” Kocher on November 7, 1953, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ste. Marie, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on September 5, 1994. Florence graduated from Newton Community High School in 1950. She worked for the United States Parcel Service for 30 years, serving as the postmaster at West Liberty and Calhoun, Illinois, also served as the leave replacement at the Ste. Marie post office. Florence and I.D. owned and operated Kocher Implement in Ste. Marie for 25 years. Florence was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, charter member of the Ste. Marie American Legion Post #932 ladies auxiliary and St. Mary’s Altar Society. Florence enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren. She also spent several winters in Texas with her family.

Florence is survived by children, Connie (Mike) Meyer of Tuscola, Ken Kocher of Houston, Texas, Margie (Jerry) Jackson of San Antonio, Texas and Greg Kocher of Panama City Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Tiffanny (Chris) Sievers of Marion, Lauren Meyer (fiancé Eric Douglas) of Tuscola, Clayton (Maddy) Meyer of Vernon Hills, and Daniel Jackson of San Antonio, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Daily, Savannah and Maria Sievers; step grandchild, Sandra (David) McCormick, San Antonio, Texas; step, great-grandchildren, Cooper and RaeLynn McCormick – San Antonio, Texas; brother-in-law, Eugene “Hop” Hartrich of Ste. Marie; sister-in-law, Evelyn Kocher of Willow Hill, several nieces and nephews.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother James (Joan) Cunningham and sisters Maxine Hartrich and Alice (Art) Keller.