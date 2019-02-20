November 18, 1936 – February 3, 2019

Charles (Chuck) Thompson McComas, 82, of Charlotte, NC, died on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Atrium Health in Pineville, NC.

Chuck was born in Indianapolis, IN on November 18, 1936 to parents Charles Abraham and Evelyn Thompson McComas. He grew up on the family farm in Rose Hill, IL. At age 15, at Newton High School, Chuck met and fell in love with Betty Jane Davis. They graduated from Newton HS in 1954 and married in April 1957.

He is survived by his wife Betty, daughter Jane Ann McComas and wife Mary Dabroski of St. Pete Beach, FL, son Mark McComas and wife Teresa Tyhurst of Novato, CA and daughter Natasha McComas Strickland (Mike) of Charlotte, NC. Also surviving are grandchildren Katie Strickland Hopkins (Jeff), William Strickland, Ellie Strickland and his sister Mary Ann McComas Kelly. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Barbara McComas Beam.

Chuck served in the US Air Force from 1954-1958. He received his undergrad degree at Eastern Illinois University and his master’s degree at Indiana University and also pursued Doctorate courses at the University of Illinois. His early career field was in education where he taught Social Studies and Russian at Woodrow Wilson Junior High and Lakeview High School in Decatur, IL. He also taught Russian at Illinois State University. Chuck then detoured from the education field and had a career with The Federal Bureau of Investigation. He spent 20 years with the FBI as a Special Agent and retired in 1993.

Chuck spent much of his FBI career assigned to the Washington DC Field Office and made Fairfax, VA the family’s home during this time. After retirement, to be close to their grandchildren, Chuck and Betty relocated to Charlotte, NC in 2001. In retirement, Chuck and Betty traveled throughout the United States. They were also fortunate enough to travel around the world many times over via cruise ships. Chuck was an avid reader and spent many hours on his porch reading about historical events and historical figures. His childhood farm roots never went left him as he was passionate about taking care of his yard, flowers and garden. You didn’t see Chuck many places without Betty by his side. They were avid dancers and enjoyed ball room dancing, working out at the YMCA, going to movies, and attending theatre and musical performances. Chuck was known for being able to make conversation with anyone and could make a new friend whether it be in their own community or on one of their worldwide adventures. He was a charming and animated story teller and had a knack for remembering details. Chuck was a devoted grandfather and he and Betty always had time for their grandchildren. Chuck had a close personal relationship with each of his grandchildren and embraced their varied interests. Most importantly, both Chuck and Betty have always been exceptional role models for their children and grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life in Chuck’s honor will be held in April in Charlotte, NC. If you wish to honor him, the family asks that you please consider a donation to The Foundation for Fighting Blindness (blindness.org).