The Galva Park District board received the retirement of grounds superintendent Lou Patty at its Feb. 13 meeting.

Patty's retirement will be effective June 1.

In other Park District board business:

n Patty reported the Herbster house boiler couldn't keep up during the recent cold weather and the temperature of the house dropped to 40 degrees. The heat was turned up to 60 and the house was able to maintain at 50 degrees.

Patty also had heaters running in the bathhouses since the water was still on for pool repairs. The heaters could not keep up and caused the bathhouses to ice over. The water finally had to be shut off to the bathhouses.

n Board member Dougie Anderson reported the new minimum wage increase could create a big hit on the Park District.

Anderson said with 13 employees working 25 hours per week it would increase their pay $3,545 in the first year; $10,568 the second year; $17,592 the third year; and $24,615 the fourth year.

n The board will start fundraising for the pool repairs by holding a 50/50 raffle.

The drawing will be held at the Back Road Music Festival on Aug. 10. The winner does not have to be present to win.

Ticket sales will begin in the near future. The board was discussing $5 per ticket or five for $20.

The board also discussed sending letters to all Galva residents and maybe some past residents, as well as businesses, asking for donations.

n Board member Laura Nordstrom will be working on the 2019 pool season pamphlet.

n Anyone interested in working at the pool can begin filling out an application which is available at Porter-Hay Insurance or Galva High School. All applications are due by April 1.

n There was nothing to update on the swimming pool repairs. Everything has gone as planned and the pool will open on time. The cost is approximately $355,000 for the repairs.

n The board went into closed session to discuss personnel.

n The board met at Crescent City Tap in Galva as the Herbster house driveway was covered in ice. The next board meeting is 6 p.m. March 13 at the Herbster house.

n Board member Patrick Sloan was absent from the meeting.