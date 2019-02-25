1. Call to Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag - Prayer
3. Roll Call
4. Presentation of Consent Agenda
4-A Approve Minutes of Council Meetings on February 11, 2019
4-B Approve and Authorize Payment of Accounts Payable February 26, 2019 4-C Raffle License: Petroleum Club of Olney
4-D Approve City Council Travel Expense Reports from January 2019 – Present 4-E Raffle License: City of Olney
5. Removal of Items from Consent Agenda
6. Consideration of Consent Agenda
7. Consideration of Items Removed From Consent Agenda
8. Presentation of Ordinances, Resolutions, Etc.
8-A Discussion/Possible Action: Recycling Service & Recycling Service Fees for City of Olney
Residents (Mayor Lambird)
8-B Ordinance: Authorize Execution of Lease Between the City of Olney and the Richland County
Farm & Fair Association, Inc. (City Manager Barker/Doug Westall)
8-C Report: Farm & Fair Association Activities for the Previous 12 Months & Plans for the Next 12
Months (Doug Westall)
8-D Ordinance: Authorize Sale of Personal Property from the Police Department – 2004 Buick
Century (City Manager Barker)
8-E Ordinance: Revoke Ordinance 2018-11 & Establish an Administrative Procedure for Assessing
and Determining Claims Under PSEBA (City Attorney Zuber)
8-F Presentation: MFT Compliance Review Report Performed by IDOT for January 1, 2013, through
December 31, 2017 (City Treasurer Guinn)
8-G Application for Permit to Sell Merchandise in City Park – Auction (Mark Rothrock)
9. Reports from Elected and Appointed Officials 9-A Status Report-City Manager
9-B RCDC Report
9-C Chamber of Commerce Report
9-D Parks & Recreation Board Report 9-E Tourism Board Report
10. Public Comments/Presentations
11. Closed Session: Sale or Lease Price of Real Property; Acquisition of Real Property; Appointment, Employment, Compensation, and Performance of Specific Employees; and Collective Negotiating Matters
12. Reconvene Open Session
13. Adjourn
