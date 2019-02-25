The Frank and Mary Alice Godeke Scholarship Fund were established to provide financial aid scholarships to graduates of Richland County High School to assist them in obtaining bachelor’s degrees or higher degrees. Emphasis will be placed on those students obtaining degrees in the field of humanities.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be graduates of Richland County High School and must have demonstrated academic ability throughout their course of studies. Additionally, award recipients may continue to apply annually for the scholarship until their degree has been received.

Applications are available through the Richland County High School Guidance Office, Olney Central Collage Financial Aid Office, or by contacting the First National Bank in Olney Trust Department at 101 East Main Street in Olney. You may also visit the bank’s website at www.fnbolney.com, Services, Trust Services, for the link to the grant application. Completed applications should be submitted to First National Bank in Olney Trust Department by end of business on Friday March 1, 2019.