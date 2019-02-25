Greetings, Readers. I’ve yet to share my gratitude with you for reading this column. Doesn’t seem all that long ago when I submitted the first Life Lines, but here we are, sixty-eight weeks later! So, thank you very much! From a time line perspective, I hope we’re just an inch into a yard.

Every week, when I hit the ‘send’ button to email the coming week’s Life Lines, the pressure switch is reset, and I begin anew worrying and wondering “What am I going to write about next week?” I’ll admit, there’s been a few Monday mornings I’m at my keyboard at four am because in spite of a week’s fretting, I came up with nada, zip, zilch. But, when it’s fourth and goal, I feel blessed to have so far managed to breach the end zone all but once.

You see, fact is, it’s easy and it’s hard to find a topic. Easy because I have the latitude to write about anything I can conceive of; hard because the topic has to fit my parameters. There are only a few, but even so, they can be confining. Obviously, I must possess some interest in the subject, else why bother? It logically follows the topic needs to be such that you, the readers, will hopefully share my interest, albeit in varying degrees.

But the sticky wicket, as they say, is the last criteria. There must, must be inherent value in this column; that can range from ‘food for thought’ to sharing a hard learned lesson so others hopefully don’t have to experience what I did.

I caught a break this week. I was watching season one of True Detective, an HBO series. One of two main characters, Cohle, played by Matthew McConauhey, is speaking with Maggie, the wife of the other heavy hitter, Woody Harrelson. They’re detectives partnered together to catch an exceedingly evil killer. Cohle is getting his ear bent by Maggie on her marital woes created by her cheating hubby.

Cohle listens to her patiently, then explains to her, “Maggie, it ain’t about you and him. You see, men and women are together for the kids. It’s all about the children...not about his cheatin’ or your hurt feelings.” She came back with an acid reply to the effect he’s just like all other men, hiding behind rationalizations. Now, I could devote this entire column to Cohle alone, so fascinating is his character, but I would be dropping the ball on the criteria I outlined earlier. It’s the best series I’ve seen in years and I’ll let it go at that.



The point Cohle was making, and it’s a crucial observation, is that so, so many younger or newly married parents forget, is that the marriage DOES exist for the kids. They are not the peripherals, they are the center. When a new life arrives, the parents become the peripherals. Or they should, at least.

But the tragedy, and it’s nothing less, is that (allowing life is a percentage game in all ways) some parents either didn’t learn that truth from their parents, or worse, are so self-absorbed, they just don’t care, and thus perpetuate a cycle of inadequate parenting. Returning to Cohle for a moment, (along with the philosopher Schopenhauer!) his philosophy is that the only valid premise for the joining of a man and woman is to make children, so of course it follows the offspring should, in a perfect world, become ever and always the ‘hauptzweck’, the ‘primary purpose’, of the union. Germans are the masters of refining a concept to one word!

When I was eighteen, still a boy, I married an eighteen year old girl, and by the time we were nineteen, we were two kids with a brand new kid. I won’t speak for my son’s mother; she’s always been a serious person, and I’ve no doubt I was the rotten fruit in the family basket. She’s now an ER RN at a large hospital; the pressure is a match for her inner strength.

So, I was ruining lives before I turned twenty. I could blame my birth mother who abandoned me to the foster system in favor of a feller with money. I could blame some of the twelve different foster families I lived with from 5 to 9. I could blame the Thorazine pushers in whose care I wound up. I could blame life.

But, the reality is I have no one to blame but myself. It took me years to come to grips with the fact I ended up a lousy parent. It’s easy to do. Here’s how!

Alcohol is pretty tricky stuff. I drank and ruined my marriage, and in so doing, shredded the meaning of fatherhood. Then, I drank to run away from that fact my drinking wrecked everything. Wah wah wah. My woes are irrelevant and truly pathetic, so let’s get on to the larger point yet to be made.

Jump to now. I live in my home. It’s a sober, peaceful loving home. You live in your home. It may be like mine is now, a serene lake. It may be like my train wreck of thirty-three years ago. Given life is a dynamic of percentages, chances are peace and bliss have not every home found.

Back then, I didn’t get it. I just didn’t grasp the significance of being a parent. I thought I loved my son more than anything; I spoke the words. But words can be as empty as a Halloween gourd. Ultimately, words aren’t worth a hill of beans. Actions, actions, actions; they are what matter, what speak. A silent action can topple a mountain of words.

I wrote a poem some while ago about my birth mother, and one line in it captures the essence of who I was all those years ago. The irony of this has just now arrived to perch on my shoulder as I write. The line is, “She loved the idea of loving”. Looking back to those early years, I too, loved the idea of loving. But, that is not love.

Love, real love, is centering without spoiling. Attention is free, and that is what any child craves from their progenitors. Attention doesn’t break or run out of batteries. I now know, to late, that helping create a new human being in an environment of love and security is a sacred honor and responsibility. Our kids didn’t decide to come into the world. We decided that for them, in absentia. There is a debt to be paid to the child by the action of procreation.

When I think of the things my wife I fought about at the cost of our child’s inherent right to happiness and security, it still drives me to despair; not to drink, but still despair. As if knobby or plain truck tires were more important than our son’s smile. I don’t remember which way we went on the tires, but I will never forget him crying as we screamed back and forth about meaningless trivialities.

I lost my son in the divorce when he was two, but when he was eight, he came to live with me until he grew wings and flew away. I want to say I had learned how to be the parent he deserved as surely as fish deserve water, but I did what so many fools still do. I bought him things and told myself I was a good parent on that basis. Guitars and amps and pedals and art supplies and the latest jeans are sorry substitutes for all he really wanted; me. That’s all he ever wanted.

All those material things are broken or lost, just like our relationship. Of all the fools in all the world, I had to walk into me. Because of me, he swears he’ll never have a child. Because of me he went through, is still going through, a wrecked battlefield of existence. I created another me.

To borrow a sliver of the genius Jim Croce, if I could put time in a bottle, I would go back and make my son the center of my universe. But I can’t. He ran from me until earth turned to sea, and we’ve spent no more than a month together since he was eighteen.

Now I’m fifty-five and he is thirty-five, as of today, February 25th. The barnacles of time have grown upon us both, and my soul weeps every day for what both of us have lost; far more for him than myself. Sometimes in life there are no mulligans.

Well, at any rate, I’ve fulfilled at minimum one of my column parameters, which is to hopefully save someone the misery of misguided priorities; the cost can be more than you imagine.

Questions or comments, please email odm.mikewinter@gmail.com



