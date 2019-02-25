immie F. Weihler, 84, of Carbon Cliff, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Avonlea Cottage, Milan. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home, 201 4th Ave. E., Milan. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at German Cemetery, rural Sherrard. Those who wish to attend the graveside service should meet at the funeral home by 11:00 a.m. Friday. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice Compassus.

Jimmie F. Weihler, 84, of Carbon Cliff, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Avonlea Cottage, Milan. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home, 201 4th Ave. E., Milan. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at German Cemetery, rural Sherrard. Those who wish to attend the graveside service should meet at the funeral home by 11:00 a.m. Friday. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice Compassus.

Jimmie was born on November 3, 1934 in Mercer Co., IL, a son of Harry G. and Edith M. (Lindquist) Weihler. He served in the Illinois National Guard for 6 years and was honorably discharged. Jimmie and Shirley A. Vincent were married on November 17, 1957. Together, they shared 61 years of marriage. Jimmie retired from Alcoa in 1992 as an Inspector in the shipping department after 31 years of service. Since his retirement, he greatly enjoyed spending the Winter season in Texas. Jimmie loved spending time with family, fishing, camping, going on walks and playing shuffleboard.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shirley; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many other loving extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Louise Lindoerfer, George Weihler, Helen Enstrom and Dorothy Bell.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com