MACOMB – Local and regional jazz bands flocked to perform at the 46th Annual Jazz Festival over the weekend at Western Illinois University.

The two-day festiva,l which ran Friday, Feb. 15 through Saturday, Feb. 16 at the College of Fine Arts and Communication (COFAC) Recital Hall, featured trombone virtuoso Andy Martin and performances by college, high school and junior high students.

John Cooper, professor of music and director of jazz studies at WIU, spoke about the two-day 46th Annual Jazz Festival. He described it as an emotive and educational experience for students and professionals.

“Typically what we do is bring in a guest artist that we perform with. There are also high school bands that come from all over the region as far as Chicago to participate in the events,” he said.

He said the visiting high school jazz bands prepare music from a program that they will play, and then afterwards a clinician, which is a type of assessor, will work with the different bands after their performance.

Chris Collins from Wayne State University and Andrew Cheetam from Eastern Illinois University served as clinicians for the jazz festival this year. The WIU faculty will do individual clinics on all the instruments.

“It’s all about getting the visiting high school bands excited about playing jazz,” Cooper said.

The Friday night concert featured the WIU Jazz Band and WIU Jazz Studio Orchestra with special guest Andy Martin, a Los Angeles-based trombonist with many movie and television soundtrack credits.

“One of the things I try to do each year with the Jazz Festival is to bring in different instrumentation, and feature that – and what that does is serves to “feed” the students that come,” Cooper said.

He spoke about introducing students to a different world-class professional instrumentalist every year at the festival.

“There are other instruments and other students that need to be fed in terms of inspiration, including our students here at WIU. I want to expose them to musicianship at that level so they can become inspired,” Cooper said.

Encouraging students to through inspiration is “a big part of the reason to bring in guests artists: it feeds our students our students and our program, but it also feeds the students that come (from the region to perform at WIU),” he said.

Resting on a bench in the lobby of the COFAC Recital Hall was jazz trombonist Andy Martin, who was preparing to leave on a plane trip to Los Angles where he will audition for the 91st Academy Awards, which will air Feb. 24.

Martin expressed his passions and his feelings for a better humanity and culture through exposure to music.

“Music is pretty much life for me. It means everything from enjoying all the good things in life and paying my bills, and a wide array of things in between. Music is everything to me; all the good things in my life come from music,” Martin said.

He said that music brings all of the goodness of humanity in one package, and that music is “the universal language” for everybody.

“I can’t go to somebody in France and starting speaking French to them. I can’t go to all the different countries and speak the different languages, except for maybe some Spanish.”

“But, if I can just pick up my horn and start playing with another musician any other country, they’re probably going to be able to play with me. We’re going to be able to communicate, and have a good time, have some laughs without saying a word to each other,” Martin said.

“Art keeps humanity in a good place, and I think there needs to be much more art, and much more culture spread amongst our society. I think there are not enough people getting exposed to the good things in life; the best thing in life is music. It is the most accessible thing, and it keeps people ground looking at the good things in life as opposed to arguing about dumb things,” Martin said.



