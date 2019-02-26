MACOMB — The Alumni Invitational Exhibition will be on display at Western Illinois University’s art gallery in Macomb through this Friday, February 22.

There are 64 pieces in the gallery on display made by several different artists - all alumni of WIU. The pieces are in a number of styles and mediums, from oil paint to sterling silver jewelry to ceiling-high wood carvings. The art gallery is two stories, with art displayed on each floor.

There will be a closing reception on Friday, February 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission to the gallery is free.

According to the University Art Gallery website, the gallery “provides quality visual art experiences to enhance the cultural life of the university and the McDonough County region.”

Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and is closed on Sunday.

The gallery is located north of Sherman Hall on the WIU campus at 1 University Circle In Macomb.

In order to protect the art on display, visitors are asked to not bring and food or beverages into the gallery. In addition, backpacks, large bags, and umbrellas should be left in the lobby with the gallery attendant.



