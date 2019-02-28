Six years ago, a unique 4-H garden was started in partnership with University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners and Wildlife Prairie Park.

The 4-H Great Learning Garden SPIN Club has continually reached its goals to teach youth gardening skills: planting, maintaining, harvesting, weather, and the impact of insects. The skills of teamwork and the meaning of stewardship are high priorities as well.



In 2017, May Bach, U of I Extension Master Gardener and Master Naturalist serving Fulton, Mason, Peoria, and Tazwell counties added another component to the garden –art!



4-H members learned about design, fostering creativity, and creating a welcoming environment to their list of goals. They created a colorful sign for the garden, a hopscotch game, pollinator pictures, a butterfly bench, and brick borders painted to be garden-themed books. Not only did it brighten up the space with color, but it also drew in more visitors from the park.



People wanted to see what was going on and spend time visiting with the young gardeners. The strong interest prompted the club to add signs explaining how the produce feeds the animals, how materials are composted, and how their growing season is extended, truly living up to its name: “Great Learning Garden.”



“I love working with the people. They make all the work fun! In fact, it doesn’t feel like

work at all,” explained 4-Her Ronan.



Jen McDaniel, Ronan’s mom added “My son thrives on being outdoors, so the 4-H Learning Garden seemed perfect for him. I was pleasantly surprised how much he enjoyed the unique intertwining of growth and creation that May Bach inspired in the kids. My son pushed seeds into the dirt with his hands, coaxed a living thing to grow, and then used those same hands to harvest fruit and veggies to feed the animals. His hands were often stained with paint as well as soil, as May helped the kids create clever crafts and shining ornaments for the garden. It’s truly a charming place: a secret garden where kids and adults can go to do good work, to watch butterflies, and to restore themselves among the leafy garden of growth.”



Just this past season, the garden grew over 350 pounds of produce for the animals. Anna Lynn, head animal keeper at Wildlife Prairie Park, stated that not only is the produce beneficial to the park from a financial standpoint, but it also provides the animals a variety of “new” activities.



For example, with this year’s produce, birds were able to peck the seeds from sunflowers, and many animals received gourds that were hollowed out with food inside.



The club has kicked off its new season and will hold its next meeting March 30, 10 a.m. to noon, at Wildlife Prairie Park.



There is always room for more youth to join. Contact U of I Extension, Peoria County branch office for more details, 309-685-3140.



To see a variety of photos of the 4-H Great Learning Garden during 2018 visit http://go.illinois.edu/WPPgardenphotos.