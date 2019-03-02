FARMINGTON-Melinda “Mindy” Smith-Gilmore, 51, of Farmington, passed away at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 in rural Norris.

FARMINGTON-Melinda “Mindy” Smith-Gilmore, 51, of Farmington, passed away at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 in rural Norris. She was born on July 24, 1967 in Decatur, a daughter of Larry and Janet (Williams) Deckard. She first married Randy Smith on Oct. 24, 1998 in Decatur; he preceded her in death. She later married Greg “Happy” Gilmore on Feb. 17, 2018 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; he preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 2019.

Surviving are her parents and step-mother, Jackie; her children, Kaylin (Cameron) Kibler of Newman, Matt McDuffie of Bloomington, Casey (Brandon) Schraeder of Chillicothe and Michael Gilmore and Joseph “Joey” Clark both of Canton; five grandchildren; beloved dog, Jack; one brother, Brian (Melissa) Deckard of Decatur; and two sisters, Julie Linn Williams of Newman and Tammy (Jason) Deckard of Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Mindy worked for Caterpillar, Inc for several years. She truly enjoyed life and loved all of her family, especially her grandchildren and friends, but she loved planning a yearly vacation and spending as much time as possible with the love of her life, Greg.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, where visitation will be held from noon until the time of the services. Rev. Kevin VanTine will officiate. Burial will be in Lancaster Cemetery in rural Glasford. Memorials can be made to an Education Fund for her grandchildren in care of Bank of Farmington. To view Mindy’s DVD or to leave online condolences please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com