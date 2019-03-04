There are several special days many little girls dream about; getting married, being a mommy, that first kiss and going to prom, to name a few.

Prom and homecoming were once occasions to get a bit more dressed up than other school dances.



Now?



Now, they are huge events.



On average, according to Glamour Magazine, families of young ladies going to prom will spend $1,139.



A popular online bridal website had homecoming dresses on sale, most likely because homecoming is several months away, from $29 to $298 and if the cash isn’t available, financing via a store credit card is an option.



However, there are some no matter the cost of the dress, who could not afford it. As a result, some girls are unable to attend.



Lisa Bergevin and Frieda Tablert wanted to do something about that.



Their goal is to help each and every young lady who wants to go to prom and/or homecoming, but financially are unable.



The two were attempting to come up with an idea through their church, Temple Baptist, with ministry programs, outreach, something to help others, “I’ve always thought a dress thing because I love the Dress for Success program and I just always thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to give dresses to girls for prom that can’t afford dresses?’” said Talbert.



Thus, A Dress for Every Girl was born.



On a recent Saturday, Bergevin, Talbert and volunteer, Lisa Rosich, gathered, ready to help any young lady who stopped by looking for her perfect prom dress.



Located at 117 B North Main Street, they are in the corridor beside the Spoon River Pregnancy Center.



Bergevin explained how A Dress for Every Girl works, “We push it on Facebook. We let people know we’re here, the dresses are free. We don’t have any qualifications. If a girl needs a dress, she comes in, if she finds one great, if not we tell her to come back in a couple of weeks. We’ve received quite a few (dresses) this week from what we had Thursday night. We constantly ask for people to donate. It always changes (their selection of dresses) so if they come in and find one, awesome.”



Each dress is 100 percent clean. There are some that look brand new when donated. If a dress does need a tad refreshed, a dry cleaner graciously told them what they could do to clean them thereby eliminating a large expense. Instead, they buy the cleaning products at minimal cost and clean the dresses themselves.



The interest in A Dress for Every Girl has grown considerably since 2017 when they initially offered homecoming dresses, “That’s when we started,” said Bergevin. “We gave away three dresses. This past year for homecoming we gave away 23 dresses.”



If anyone needs help from A Dress for Every Girl, don’t let worry or fear of being judged stop you, “We haven’t noticed anyone coming in who wasn’t in real need. We don’t ask. Not sharing their information, pictures of the girls or the dresses helps keep them where they have a beautiful dress and nobody knows the difference,” said Bergevin.



To complete a beautiful look for prom, a lovely girl must also have shoes and jewelry, both of which can also be quite expensive.



A Dress for Every Girl has that covered, too, said Bergevin, “We’ve had a lot of people donate shoes, jewelry. When Di’s (now Di’s Boutique, Canton), got out of bridal (Di’s Bridal), they donated a case of shoes to us and a bunch of jewelry. It was awesome!”



The duo said A Dress for Every Girl has become a collaborative effort with several people helping in various ways.



Initially, all they had was an idea, but neither Talbert or Bergevin had access to any dresses, “Our first homecoming we had a request. A girl wanted a certain dress, certain size, certain style and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, we’re never going to get this!’, and a friend of mine let me know she had dresses. She handed me that dress, that style, that color in the right size! God has been good about putting everyone where they need to be to make it work. It’s been fun,” said Bergevin.



Seeing the girls happy makes everyone involved genuinely happy.



So happy it brings them to tears at times.



At the beginning, A Dress for Every Girl was available for every high school in Fulton County. Since progressively growing, they do not turn anyone down.



Last year they had someone from Chillicothe.



Additionally, they’ve had ladies from Havana and someone from Springfield recently contacted them.



Said Talbert, “We don’t want to turn anyone away.”



Bergevin noted the public has been really good about sharing what they’re doing, “There’s been a couple posts this week that we needed dresses and I think it was 17 hours and over 3,000 people had seen our post.”



Their previous location was at their church, Temple Baptist, but they wanted a location girls may be more comfortable coming to because some don’t like to go to a church.



They spoke to the Spoon River Pregnancy Center about the possibility of using some of their space. While not affiliated with the Center, they graciously let them use the space.



What if someone wants to donate?



“If we’re not open and they want to donate, the Pregnancy Center said if they’re open, they will take the dresses and bring them over for us. We will meet them. We’ll do pretty much anything. If they have a dress, we will find a way to get it; make it easy on them and get it for the girls,” said Bergevin.



They accept both homecoming and prom dresses any time of year, it doesn’t have to be around the particular event.



Homecoming dresses are still being donated now along with prom dresses. They put the homecoming dresses aside until they need them next year.



Bergevin said, “I think it’s been more of a blessing to us.”



Added Talbert, “We haven’t heard any negative comments on it. It’s such a great thing.”



For anything to be successful there must be a collaborative effort, which is the case with A Dress for Every Girl, but Bergevin especially wanted to note a few specific people who go above and beyond, “Kendyll Breweur is a paraprofessional at Canton High School. She is our biggest cheerleader at the high school. We got her a shirt (made by Bergevin with their logo) and she wears it every time we have shop days. She tells everyone about us. She’s awesome!



Also, Danie Wheeler does Designs by Danie (in Canton). She is up across from Princess Creations. She has a booth there she rents and does hair. She donates hairstyles, she gives us two. We put everyone’s name in a hat, draw it out and two of them will get their hair done so that has been really nice. Danie has collected dresses for us. She tells everyone about us. From the very beginning for every dance she has donated two (free hairstyles).



And, Justine Butler, a Younique Consultant, has offered to do makeup. It’s been a good community effort.”



Upcoming Prom Dress Shopping Days include:

Thursday, March 7, 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, noon to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12, 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16, 9 a.m. to noon

Thursday, March 19, 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m. to noon

Thursday, March 28, 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, April 2, 2 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 6, 9 a.m. to noon



In addition to donations of dresses, shoes and accessories they also accept monetary donations.



If you would like additional information or have something to donate contact them via their Facebook page, A Dress for Every Girl.