Lewistown Girl Scout Troops 4214, 4219, 4542, 4815 and 4605 are holding an Operation Cookie Share Dance March 9 at the Lewistown VFW from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lewistown Girl Scout Troops 4214, 4219, 4542, 4815 and 4605 are holding an Operation Cookie Share Dance March 9 at the Lewistown VFW from 6 to 8 p.m.



It is for students in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade. Admission is $5.



Music and entertainment for the evening will be donated by John Foxall.



Monday raised will be sent to the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Operation Cookie Share program, which purchases cookies for US troops to show appreciation for their service.