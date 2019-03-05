March 28, 1921 – March 03, 2019

Sybil Edna Roberts, 97, of Greenup, Illinois, passed away at 5:00 a.m., Sunday, March 03, 2019, at Cumberland Rehabilitation and Health Care in Greenup, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Meyer Funeral Home – Bishop Chapel in Greenup, Illinois, with Tim Schnautz officiating. Burial will be in the Greenup Cemetery in Greenup, Illinois. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. In loving memory of Sybil, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Greenup, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Sybil was born on March 28, 1921 in Hazel Dell, Illinois the daughter of Noah Glen and Oral Audrey (Morey) Watt. She married Mac Kenneth Roberts on March 29, 1941, and he preceded her in death on July 21, 1985. Sybil worked at Ettelbrick Shoe Company in Greenup for many years and then as a teller at Greenup National Bank until her retirement. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Greenup. Sybil enjoyed Quilting, working puzzles, bird watching and was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan.

Sybil is survived by two daughters, Deana (Lyman) Welch of Sanibel, Florida and Julia Roberts (husband Charles Korolden) of Mattoon; and, grandson, Jeff (Donna) Haywood of Greenup, Illinois

Sybil was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Virginia Roberts, 3 sisters Jewel Kinser, Marjorie Freebairn and Sidney Songayllo.