The Ingersoll Middle School Student Council is sponsoring a Talent Show, “Ingersoll’s Got Talent,” Thursday, March 14 beginning at 7 p.m.

The Ingersoll Middle School Student Council is sponsoring a Talent Show, “Ingersoll’s Got Talent,” Thursday, March 14 beginning at 7 p.m.



Ingersoll students, ranging from fifth to eighth grade, will perform in a variety of acts, which include singing, dancing, gymnastics and instrumentals.



The IMS faculty will also perform at the end of the show.



Tickets may be purchased at the door for $5.



A portion of the proceeds from the show will go to Canton Area Special Olympics.