A Job Fair will be held Friday, March 29, 10 a.m. to noon in the Engle Conference Center on the Canton Campus, 23235 N County 22.

“This will be an excellent opportunity to discover what career opportunities are available in Central Illinois,” said Andrea Barbknecht, coordinator for the SRC Office of Community Outreach. “Besides area employers, we’ll have service agencies on hand to answer questions.”



There is no cost to employers who are interested in hosting a booth, and they can register at https://www.src.edu/services/career/Pages/job-fair.aspx. A list of employers attending can also be viewed by clicking on this link. Employers are being added daily and the list will be more complete as the date approaches. Informational booths about child care, military opportunities, and education are anticipated.