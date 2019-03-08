Organizers have added two more acts to the 2019 Levitt AMP Galva Music Series.

Joining the 20-act lineup for the 10-week concert series that starts June 2 in Wiley Park are the Henhouse Prowlers and Ages and Ages.

Ages and Ages will perform June 9, while the Henhouse Prowlers are slated for July 14.

Ages and Ages is described as an “offbeat but often upbeat group” and the Henhouse Prowlers are known for their original and powerful bluegrass music.

The lineup to date

June 2 — The 4onthefloor and The Ragbirds

June 9 — Ages and Ages

June 23 — Jaerv

July 7 — The Wildwoods

July 14 — Henhouse Prowlers

July 21 — Dos Santos

July 28 — Gangstagrass

Ages and Ages

Website — http://www.agesandages.com/

Video — https://youtu.be/ PwEFg6xEVR8

For the past two years, Tim Perry and Rob Oberdorfer, the creative braintrust behind the offbeat but often upbeat group Ages and Ages got together twice a week to work on new music, along with drummer and co-producer Evan Railton.

Not terribly out of the ordinary, really. They were, after all, in the process of creating a follow up to their acclaimed 2016 album Something To Ruin.

But beyond just the simple act of getting together with friends to create, it proved to be a necessary ballast. In the wake of the 2016 election when every day seemed to bring a new bit of insanity to our lives, this was something to look forward to and something to help them make sense of it all. Call it musical group therapy.

“Art is supposed to help get at the root of the human experience and what it’s like to be alive,” Perry says. “And the challenge is how do you make music that confronts these complicated, important and sometimes very dark questions and do so in a way that still bounces around and maintains some level of optimism?”

It’s a thin needle to thread but Ages and Ages have done just that on their forthcoming album Me You They We. The 10 songs on this self-released LP don’t shy away from the uneasy feelings so many of us have been having since 2016. They shine a light through the murk with a glistening sound and lyrics that are unblinking yet suffused with a sense of hope.

The process of creating Me You They We was a long, deliberate one. It was a bit of a luxury, with the trio having their twice-weekly writing and recording sessions at Oberdorfer’s home studio, sometimes with friends adding vocals, including newest member Lizzy Rose Allen. Having that space and equipment allowed them to work through the material at their own pace, taking creative sideroads whenever an idea presented itself. Working on their own, they could have complete control over the sessions, without outside voices muddying the waters. Me You They We feels like a true statement of purpose for Ages and Ages. They are setting their own course.

“We just want to make good music,” Oberdorfer says. “And we want to be real with other people who want to be real. We want to challenge ourselves and our friends to break down barriers as much as we can to lead each other back to sanity.”

Henhouse Prowlers

Website — https://www.henhouseprowlers.com/

Video — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVjxLU7JTrY

Founded over 14 years ago with the simple desire to play original and powerful bluegrass, this quartet now finds themselves at the intersection of performance, diplomacy and education.

The Prowlers have now been to more than 25 countries across the globe. Working with the U.S. State Department and under their own nonprofit, Bluegrass Ambassadors, the band incorporates music from Africa, Asia, the Middle East and more into their already robust repertoire of unique traditional American music.

When performing live, presenting workshops and wherever they are, the Henhouse Prowlers find and spread the commonality we share as human beings through the universal language of music.

You can feel it at every show.

On stage, the group's electrifying performances give audiences a sense of how much they love what they do; while on record, the band manages to explore their collective life experiences through songwriting and intricate instrumentation. While bluegrass is the undeniable foundation of the Prowlers music, the band manages to bend and squeeze the traditional form into a sound all their own.

With over 175 shows a year, the quartet often performs in places traditional American music has never been.

Tours in Siberia or the Middle East are not uncommon since the Prowlers started working as cultural ambassadors with the US State Department in 2013 on the American Music Abroad cultural diplomacy tours. These global experiences have pushed the band in new directions musically, with songs from Africa and Asia on several albums, but they have also moved the group to start an educational outreach program for school children and festival-goers alike.