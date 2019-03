Funeral services for Laura Schubnell, 84, of Carmi were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi with Sean Cribbs officiating. Burial was in Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Carmi. Family and Friends served as casketbearers. Memorial contributions may be made in Laura's memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th floor, New York, NY 10004 and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi.