Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 15 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Rev. Kevin Drane will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Wethersfield Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Iris Fuhr Memorial Fund. She was born August 18, 1926 in Donnellson, IA, the daughter of Clarence Harry and Della Hardin Lang. She married Robert V. “Bob” Fuhr on March 14, 1948 in Aledo and he preceded her in death on November 29, 1995. Survivors include her son, Ron Fuhr of Mineral Pointe, WI, a sister, Leota Ruff of Sumner, IA, three grandchildren; Amanda (Adam) Heisner and April and Ashley Fuhr and two great grandchildren; Austin and Andrew. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Adam and her daughter-in-law, Dodie Fuhr. Iris graduated from Aledo High School in 1944. Upon graduation she served as a “Wartime Emergency Teacher” in rural Mercer County schools. In 1960 she received a Bachelor of arts in English and social studies from Marycrest College and taught at Westmer, Rantoul and Toulon High Schools. In 1971, she came to Wethersfield and while there, earned her Master of arts degree in speech communication in 1975 from Northern Illinois University. In 1973 she formed the Speech and Drama Club and directed several stage productions and one-act plays. She coached an individual events team that won district and her students took a humorous interpretation events to sectionals. She took a humorous duet acting team to state in 1975 and a dramatic duet acting team to state in 1983. She had a teaching career that spanned over 50 years in Illinois grade schools and high schools and she finished her career at Black Hawk East in Kewanee. She was a charter member and first President of the local AAUW Chapter. In 1990 she was named Woman of the Year by Kewanee Business and Professional Women. She was a 50 year member of Delta Kappa Gamma and held several state offices throughout the years and received the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Lambda State Achievement Award for distinguished service in 2002 and received an award at the state convention in 2013. And in 2014 she was inducted into the Wethersfield High School Academic Hall of Fame. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.