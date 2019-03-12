Landon R. Miller, 49, of Cuba, passed away at 7:17 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was born on Oct. 27, 1969 in Canton to Eldon and June (Barnes) Miller. He married Tricia Haseley on Nov. 30, 1996 in Decatur; she survives.

Also surviving are his father, Eldon; one son, Luke Miller of Cuba; one brother, Stanton (Lori) Miller of Smithfield; three sisters, Deeda (Troy) Williams of Bloomington, Tamrah (Matt) Tenhaeff of Maplegrove, Minnesota, and Janiene (Mike) Keene of Smithfield; many nieces and nephews; and in laws, David and Patricia Haseley of Niantic.



Landon was preceded in death by his mother, June; one son, Cole Miller; and his step-mother, Charlene Miller.



Landon graduated from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agronomy and a Master’s Degree in Communications. He worked as a self-employed farmer, and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity at Western Illinois University and the Brock United Methodist Church in Smithfield. Landon loved fishing, hunting, playing guitar, music and being a pilot, but most of all he loved spending time with his boys.



Private family graveside services will be held at Baughman Cemetery in Smithfield. Rev. Ellen Dodd will officiate. Memorials can be made to an Education Fund for Luke in care of Ipava State Bank.



