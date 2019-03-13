Anthonette Strowder, a/k/a “Big Mama,” 59, of Centralia, Illinois, was sentenced this afternoon to 240 months in federal prison on methamphetamine related charges.

Strowder’s sentence follows her guilty plea late last year to six counts of a seven-count federal indictment. Count 2 charged that on June 15, 2017, Strowder possessed with the intent to distribute fifty (50) grams or more of methamphetamine. Counts 3 and 4 charged her with distribution of methamphetamine on June 13 and 14, 2017. Counts 5, 6, and 7 charged her with distribution of cocaine on November 18, 2014 (twice) and November 21, 2014. All of the events occurred in Marion County, Illinois.

Strowder has been in custody since December 7, 2018. After her prison sentence is completed, Strowder will begin serving a five-year term of supervised release.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Centralia Police Department.



