

KEWANEE — The bids for a major resurfacing project on a mile of East Street, scheduled for this summer, are under review after officials noticed a wide discrepancy between bids when they were opened last Friday.

Three bids were submitted for the work, but the low bid was only about a third of the amount of the high bid, leading state highway officials to believe the bidders had not understood the full scope of the bid.

Most of the project is being funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation and the federal government.

“Any time a bid comes in, if there’s a wide disparity, there’s concern that maybe the low bid missed something,” he said.

The low bid for the work, which will stretch from Second Street to South Street, was $656,000. The high bid was more than $1.74 million.

Last week, prior to the bid opening, Justin Rusfeldt, an engineer at the Illinois Department of Transportation office in Dixon, told the Star Courier the work could start as soon as May unless there were unforeseen complications.

Once an acceptable bid is received, he said, IDOT officials would meet with the contractor within a month to cover the details of the project; and work could begin following that meeting.

“I’m optimistic this won’t affect the timeline,” Bradley said. “I don’t think it will unless they decide to try to re-bid it.”

Areas covered by the project are:

n The intersection of East Street South and East South Street.

n Two blocks around East Church and East McClure streets.

n The intersection of East Mill and East Street South.

n The block of East Division Street between East Street South and South East Street.

n South East Street from Williams Street to Second Street.

Rusfeldt said there will also be handicapped-accessibility improvements along the route.

East Street runs about a mile and a half from Second Street to East Street South; about a mile of that will be resurfaced, Rusfeldt said.

City Manager Gary Bradley said the cost of the project is estimated at just over $1.1 million. The city will pay the engineering costs, and 10 percent of the rest of the project cost.

Bradley said the city will pay its share of the cost from its allotment of state Motor Fuel Tax funds.







