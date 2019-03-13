GALVA - Eugene T. Boehle passed on at 82 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. He died at 3:30 a.m. on the 10th of March 2019.

Born on December 12th, 1936 in Chillicothe, IL to Norbert and Antoinette (Hessling) Boehle. He married Mary Dillabough on December 3rd, 1960 in Des Plaines, IL. Later he married Doris Harlin on Oct 19th, 1991 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kewanee, IL. She survives along with 3 sons, Christopher (Rose) of Davenport, IA, Richard (Tracy) of Lake Forest CA and Tim (Lynne) Harlin of Cedar MN and one daughter, Dawn (Kirk) Mossage of Rock Island IL. Surviving siblings are Marie (Greg) of Chillicothe, Paul (Ilse, recently deceased) of Colona, Larry (Carolyn) of Anchorage AK; 6 granddaughters, 4 grandsons, and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 sister, Dorothy Ann and 2 brothers, Jim and Donald.

He graduated from Henry High School in 1954. He served 3 years in the US Marine Corp. Later he graduated from DeVry Technical institute. He owned and operated a Heating and Air Conditioning business and a Mobile home park in Kewanee, IL. Later he moved mobile homes and his last job was being a Pilot Car driver.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, served in the American Legion, member of the German American society and also as an Assistant Scout Leader for 40 years. His favorite activities were Square Dancing, being a private pilot, and listening to classical music.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 20 at St. John Catholic Church in Galva. Fr. John Burns will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church. Inurnment will be in Princeville Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Boy Scout Troop #180 of Kewanee or to St. John Catholic Church for masses. Rux Funeral Home in Galva is in charge of arrangements.

To all, glad you got to see me.