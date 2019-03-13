Galva Police are in the process of filing additional, drug-related charges against a pair of residents who they re-arrested on Monday as suspects in a multi-county burglary spree.

The couple. Ashley Felt, 34, and Justin Mensen, 29, both of Galva, was first arrested over the weekend by the Stark County Sheriff’s office for residential burglary, burglary, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of burglary tools.

Felt and Mensen bonded out for those offenses, but on Monday were arrested by Galva Police officers, assisted by Henry County investigators, who had found a trove of stolen items while serving a search warrant on the couple’s residence in the 400 block of SW Third St.

During that search, which was based on information discovered in the Stark County arrests, police also found several items that are commonly used for methamphetamine manufacturing.

Among the items believed to have been stolen from Henry, Stark, Peoria and Knox counties are power tools, electronics and a safe.

“It was a variety of things, said Galva Police Chief Kraig Townsend.

After the search the couple was arrested by Galva Police for residential burglary and theft, charges resulting from a recent burglary to a residence north of Galva.

They were taken to Henry County Jail and an Illinois State Police meth response team was contacted to remove the drug manufacturing items.

Townsend said his department is in the process of adding the drug charges.

“Those charges are being drafted up or are pending at the moment,” he said.

He said the department would be contacting any discernible owners about their property, though he admitted finding everyone may be difficult because many of the items aren’t easily identified.

“If we believe it’s stolen we can call around and try to match it up,” he said.

A preliminary hearing for Felt and Mensen for the Stark County charges is this Friday at 11 a.m.

Their preliminary hearing for the Galva arrests is Monday at 1 p.m.