TOULON – Garna J. Dailey, 77, of Toulon, passed away at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at her home.

Garna was born on December 25, 1941 in Wyoming, the daughter of Garland R. and Marjorie Mae (Drinnin) Carter. She married Harvey E. Dailey, Sr. on December 25, 1959 in Wyoming; he preceded her in death on June 17, 2003 in Canton.

Surviving are one daughter, Drinda Dailey of Toulon; one son, Hank Dailey of Toulon; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and two sisters, Debbie (Terry) Burwell and Kathy Carter both of Wyoming. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Denice Murphy and Diane Tellier; one son, Rich Dailey; two sisters, Phyllis Wright and Arletta Carter; and one brother, Victor Carter.

Garna loved going out to eat with family and friends. Her family meant everything to her.

Garna’s graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Toulon Cemetery. Rev. Al Harmon will officiate. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Toulon is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Open Arms for Alpha 1 – 904 N. Galena Ave. Wyoming, IL 61491 – (openarmsforalpha1.com).

Condolences may be left for Garna’s family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.