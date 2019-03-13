KEWANEE - Gary Laverne Wright Sr.

December 14th, 1945 - March 7th, 2019

Gary was born in Kewanee, IL. to George Wright and Lola Kopp (Manning). He was a devoted husband and loving father to four sons.

He married Marie Gardner on March 3rd, 1973; they just celebrated 46 beautiful years together.

Gary served his country as a U.S. Marine from June 1964 to August 1974. During that time he served 3 tours in the Vietnam War and was a decorated soldier. We called him a hero but he would argue. He continued his service by enrolling in the Army National Guard from 1974 until his military retirement in October 1993 as an E6 Staff Sergeant after 29 proud years of service to our country.

During his military career he also worked at the Boiler Shop in Kewanee in which he retired in 2002 after nearly 25 years. He continued to work in 2004 until 2017 at Farm King in Kewanee, when he went into full retirement.

He enjoyed being home with his wife, Marie. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching birds, feeding the birds, squirrels, and rabbits, and tinkering out in the yard and in his garage.

He loved making people laugh & enjoyed giving to others. He wanted people to feel important and good about life.

He kept his sense of humor through his fight against the Melanoma that plagued his entire body. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by love at home. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by: His wife, Marie-Kewanee, his four sons: Chuck Wright-Kansas City, MO., James (Jennie) Wright-Kansas City, MO., Gary Jr. (Kimberly) Wright-Kewanee, and Jeremy (Jaimee) Wright-Kansas City. Honorary Son: Matthew Hall-Colona, IL. His siblings: Larry Wright-Toulon, IL. & Lorna "Dale" Dalrymple-Bradford, IL. Six Grandchildren: Suzanne Rossiter-Quincy, IL., Andrew, Kyrsten, and Olivia Wright all of Kansas City, MO., Cole Wright-Senath, MO., and Kaden Wright-Kewanee and also five Great-Grandchildren.

Preceeded in death by both of his parents.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested monetary donations to The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. You can donate online at: https://donate.vvmf.org/page/contribute/donate-to-the-vvmf-3

OR by mail: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund 1235 South Clark ST. Suite #910 Arlington, VA. 22202 in Memory of Gary L. Wright Sr.

Graveside Service with Full Military Honors will commence on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 2pm. Floral Hills Cemetery in Neponset, IL. Luncheon to follow at The Kewanee American Legion Post #31 1509 Railroad Ave. Kewanee, IL. 61443.