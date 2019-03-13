The city has put on a full-court press to lobby for someone outside of Kewanee to notice that the East Street viaduct is a nuisance and a hazard.

The city has sent letters – accompanied with photos of the deteriorating interior – describing the condition of the viaduct and the fact it is the only ungraded crossing for emergency personnel in the city.

The city’s engineers currently are working on plans for “interim improvements,” but it could take 3-5 years before any replacement work is considered.

“We can’t have it the way it is until that time,” City Manager Gary Bradley told the council at its most recent meeting. “What we have is not sufficient.”

The information packets have been sent to the area’s representatives and senators in the hopes they will help make the viaduct work a greater priority when it comes to regional transportation spending decisions.

“It shows what kind of shape that structure is in,” Bradley said. “We want their assistance.”

A plea for a higher priority also was sent to Burlington Northern railroad officials, who to this point have deemed the bridge running over East Street structurally sound for train traffic.

And while it may be passable for trains, city officials argue that the damage below the tracks poses serious hazards to Kewanee drivers, so much so that the viaduct was closed a few weeks ago and deemed unpassable because of the intractable ruts and ice caused by inadequate draining and the deterioration of the viaduct’s walls.

And not having the viaduct throughway cuts emergency personnel off from one entire section of town.

Councilmen noted that the city’s comprehensive plan flagged the viaduct nearly 20 years ago as something that needed addressing, and that it’s only gotten worse with time. Funding and the railroad’s inactivity have been the major issues with getting the work done.

Councilman Andy Koehler advised city officials to not be too aggressive with the railroad because the city has had a good relationship in other community matters, such as the railroad company allowing parking for city events and allowing the city to use some of its property to store snow after removal.

"We don't want to push them too hard," he said.