“Just another day in paradise” seemed to be the mantra Louis Lyons lived by. For those who got to know him well, or even just once, it made sense for him.

Lyons passed away Sunday morning. His physical presence gone, the man who worked in real estate, as the Pontiac Township supervisor, a member and president on the Humiston Trust board, and took part in many, many other activities in the Chief City is still alive and well in the place he called home.

Pontiac was his paradise.

“Louie lived life to the fullest, he managed to pack about three lifetimes into one,” said longtime friend Harold Frobish. “I told him he was Pontiac’s greatest cheerleader.

“He was very actively involved in Pontiac, in all kinds of activities. He was interested in everything and everybody, always a big proponent and fan of Pontiac. If it helped Pontiac, it ought to be done.”

Lyons seemed to be born for Pontiac. A devout Catholic, he lived a life that involved the Christian spirit of helping those in need without any desire for reward. Current Pontiac Township supervisor Lori Pemberton saw this quite often.

“He had a good heart; if he couldn’t help someone through the township, he would help them out of his own pocket,” Pemberton said. “I saw that lots of times, and never expected to be repaid. He would just financially do it.

“You had to do what the law said you can do or you didn’t get the assistance. But if someone didn’t qualify and he really felt that they were in a bind right then for whatever reason, he would help them himself.”

Lyons spent 48 years as Pontiac Township supervisor. He won his spot in an election in 1969, and then ran unopposed until he retired in 2017.

“His work as the township supervisor filled the void within the community for a demographic that usually isn’t heard from, or isn’t represented,” Pontiac City Administrator Bob Karls said. “He filled that void, that need, quietly but very strategically. That was one of those behind-the-scenes integral service to the community.”

Lyons’ activities with the township were felt for a long time, even after he retired.

“I was glad I was able to do the open house and dedicate the community room and the senior center,” Pemberton said. “He tried to get a community senior center going, probably 30 years ago, and couldn’t get the financial backing to do it. He was thrilled when we were able to pull it off and do it.”

Pemberton also pointed out a project not many are aware of through the township and Humiston Trust. The Livingston County Ramp Project is designed to help a person permanently disabled and who needs a ramp. They can go through township office, apply, and see if qualify. If so, a ramp will be built.

The Humiston Trust was the other big part of Lyons’ life in service to the community. He served on the board for 35 years, including many as the leader of the group. It was very close to his heart.

“He was very pleased and very honored to be part of the Humiston Trust board for 35 years,” Frobish said. “Many things were done in those 35 years.”

The City of Pontiac and the Humiston Trust have had quite a history of working together on projects, including the soon-to-be-opened splash pad at Humiston-Riverside Park.

“He really cared about the Trust, that things were done right relative to the trust as best as possible, that every project really had the heart of Harriet Humiston,” Karls said. “ ‘What would Harriet do’ was a constant theme that Louie would bring out.”

Karls said the Trust did projects that hit the community’s needs. In regard to the splash pad, Karls pointed out that it had more interest Lyons and the Trust because it would be free for the people of Pontiac, whereas a water park would involve admission costs.

Lyons, who was born on Sept. 26, 1931, in Pontiac, began his professional career as an insurance salesman in 1954, finally opening up his own agency in 1962.

In 1973, Lyons became a real estate broker and opened Louis Lyons Realty in 1978. He helped organize the Livingston County Board of Realtors in 1979 and was named Realtor of the Year in 1983.

“Louie was very kind to me when I first got started in real estate,” said Joan Bullard, of Joan Bullard Realty. “We just remained friends the whole time. I just respected and liked Louie a lot.”

Lyons was honored many times for his generosity and work ethic. In 2002, he received the Community Services Award. Two years later, he was named the 2004 Citizen of the Year and, in 2010, the Pontiac Businessman of the Year.

And through all that, he was still that down-to-earth friendly gentleman willing to shake your hand and make your acquaintance.

“Louie was authentic, there was nothing phony about him,” Frobish said. “He spoke his mind but always in a sincere way. He’s the best kind of a friend a friend can be. He was dedicated to doing the right thing and making things better. He was very good as making things better.”

He had his hobbies, including fishing. His obituary read that, “Not many crappie could escape his seasoned hand as he trolled many miles of White Lake in Michigan, a summer destination with the family for 50 years.”

It was a positive outlook that also allowed for Lyons to enjoy a life that included his wife, Kay, of 65 years, as well as his three sons.

In describing Lyons, Frobish remarked on a philosophy of a doctor Frobish knows.

“Longevity in life is directly related to looking forward, not looking back,” Frobish said. “I thought about that a lot.

“This last year I’ve been taking Louie to the doctor and various things — he’s been to the hospital, perhaps, 10 times this year. (He) was always cheerful and he was the epitome of looking forward.

“Recently, I sat at his kitchen table, he liked Pfaff’s donuts so I had taken some Pfaff’s donuts over, and I counted, there were 16 bottles of medication on his table. He was dealing with cancer — Louie had lung cancer — and he had a bad heart.

“He always said he had nine lives, we agreed he really had 12 lives. He should have died during the course of things years ago when his aorta ruptured in Michigan. He twice had paddles to his heart to keep him going, he had implanted not only a pacemaker but a heart mechanism that if it stopped, he would be shocked into having rhythm again.

“With all that, he was all excited. … He was always looking ahead, not looking back, but what we were going to do that day and who he was going to see.

“I agree with my doctor friend that the secret to longevity is looking forward,” Frobish added. “Despite the fact that he was so sick in so many ways, it didn’t affect his outlook. He was planning what he was going to do that day and the next day and the days after and hadn’t given up the idea of getting back to fishing.

“I think that carried him through, served him very well because he was a very sick man the whole year; and he got to eat a lot of Pfaff’s donuts, which he dearly loved.”

Frobish and Pemberton each pointed out that Lyons was happy to cruise in his convertible with his girl Kay, and making stops at the Dairy Queen while out and about.

“He just enjoyed life,” Frobish said. “I think we can learn something from him.

“He will not be forgotten but he will be dearly missed. He touched lives in the throughout the Pontiac community his entire life. I can’t think of a single individual who is more entwined to Pontiac life than Louis Lyons.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac with Father David Sabel officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Pontiac at a later date. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac. The rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. A calling will also be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.