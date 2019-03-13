Mattoon, IL—On March 28, Illinois State Senator Dale Righter will be hosting a town hall event at the Robinson City Hall Community Center from 6 – 7 p.m.

Senator Righter will be discussing current issues facing the State of Illinois and communities throughout region, including firearm legislation, the Governor’s tax increase and budget proposal, abortion legislation and the continued out migration of residence from Illinois.

The public and media are invited to join as he provides an update on the spring legislative session. Those who attend will also be given the opportunity to ask questions and share their suggestions about state government.

Who: State Senator Dale Righter (R-Mattoon)—55th District

What: Legislative Town Hall hosted

When: March 28, 2019 – 6-7 p.m.

Where: 300 South Lincoln Street Robinson, IL 62454

If you have any questions, please reach out to Senator Righter’s District Office at 217-235-6033.





