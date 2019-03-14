No winter lasts forever, no spring skips a turn and for the South Fulton Lady Rebels, milder weather means softball season is upon us.

“With the long winter schedule we have had, I am more than ready to get out on the field,” said first year head coach Alanna Spencer.



Spencer is very familiar with South Fulton softball, having played all four years in high school, then becoming a volunteer coach, followed by three years as an assistant.



“I know the system really well,” said Spencer. “I feel that my experience and knowledge of the players will be very beneficial as the season goes along.”



Coming off a record of 6-19 in 2018, South Fulton definitely has some ground to make up. However, Spencer is confident that her ball club can put more games in the win column.



“We have the tools and talent to compete,” said Spencer. “If we utilize that, the wins will come.”



The Lady Rebels will be led by seniors by Maddy Coulter and Leah Norris. Coulter has been a starter since her freshmen year, and Norris has seen extensive time at the varsity level as well the past three seasons.



“Maddy and Leah have done great things for the program on both sides of the ball,” commented Spencer. “I look for that trend to continue. Both will be big contributors.



Cynthia Skiles closes out the senior list.



“Cynthia has good softball knowledge, and will help provide a solid defense behind our pitchers,” said Spencer.



The bulk of the team is made up of a talented junior class including, Claire Stevens, Amanda Parker, Hannah Gould, Justice Spencer, Taylor Richey, Daryssa Stoneking and Gabi Kreps.



“Softball is definitely Claire’s sport,” said Spencer. “She has been our lead-off hitter and is very good at putting the ball into play. She has been our starting outfielder, but can play infield as well. Definitely an asset to the team.”



“Amanda and Hannah were on the mound a quite a bit for us last year,” said Spencer. “Both throw with velocity and accuracy, and will play a big role in pitching again this year. Each one swings a solid bat, and can produce runs.



“Daryssa has been key to our defense the last two seasons as a catcher,” Spencer added. “She became more confident with her hitting towards the end of last year, and I am hopeful that will carry over.”



Richey, Spencer and Kreps made big strides last season, and will also see varsity action.



Atop the sophomore list is Hollidae Koster who will add strength and athleticism to an already strong lineup. Gracie Markley, Dagain Reneau, Skye Stambaugh and Chloe Cracraft will also be biding for playing time as underclassmen.



New to this year’s squad are freshmen Abby Kessler, Emily Porter, Audrey Briggs and Malorie Downing.



The Prairieland Conference will be challenging once again for the Lady Rebels, as North Fulton returns as a state finalist. Lewistown, Farmington and Brimfield/Elmwood will compete for the top spot as well.



“The competition within our conference is extremely strong,” said Spencer. “We play some very good programs, and will need to bring our ‘A’ game to be competitive in those meetings.”



Spencer has lofty goals for her Lady Rebels this year, and one of those is to win a regional.



“I feel that is well within our grasp,” commented Spencer. “We have the talent to accomplish that, it is just a matter in believing in ourselves.”



Opening day for South Fulton will be March 14 at Midwest Central.