Fairfield Memorial Hospital has been awarded a three-year gold seal of accreditation in mammography as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). Mammography is a specific type of imaging test that uses a low-dose x-ray system to examine breasts. A mammography exam, called a mammogram, is used to aid in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases in women. Fairfield Memorial Hospital's mammography system provides the best possible mammogram with lower patient radiation dose and increased image quality.

The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Guidelines and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures, and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report they can use for continuous practice improvement.

The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care. The College serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.

When choosing a facility that has gone through this rigorous review process you can rest assured that you are receiving the highest quality mammogram available. Fairfield Memorial Hospital has met and exceeded the review process. Fairfield Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Katherine Bunting, Ph.D., said, "The Registered Mammography Technologists, along with our Radiologists, at FMH are dedicated to providing quality breast imaging to meet the needs of our patients. Achieving the ACR accreditation is a confirmation of their dedication and efforts."