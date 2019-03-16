D. Allen Swise, 71, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Pekin Hospital Emergency Room.

He was born on Aug. 26, 1947 in Canton to Lloyd and Kathryn (Hughes) Swise. They preceded him in death.



He married Janice Hodgkins on Nov. 12, 1965 in Canton. She survives.



Also surviving are two children, Danny R. Swise of Galveston, Indiana, and Stacy Coziahr of Macomb; three sisters, Pauline (Ray) Meyers of Canton, Francis (Donald) Barnett of Canton and Diane (Bob) Wells of Canton; two grandchildren, Rayanda Coziahr and Shayla Coziahr; and one great grandchild, Kassidy Swise.



A grandson, Brandon Swise; three brothers, Jim Swise, John Swise and Ray Swise; and four sisters, Betty Richardson, Shirley Wages, Pat Bryant and Peg Schneider also preceded him in death



Allen retired from Caterpillar. He enjoyed hunting, motorcycle riding, working on cars and was considered the A-Z man by his family. Most of all he was devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.



Cremation rites have been accorded per his wishes and a celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at the Canton VFW.



Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton has been entrusted with services.



Memorials may be made to a College fund for his grandchildren C/O CEFCU.



To leave online condolences please visit www.oakhinesfuneralhome.com.