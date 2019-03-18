Forty-six members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados competition team recently traveled to a meet at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria.
The athletes competed against power tumblers from 30 other gyms based on age and skill level in three different events, which included tumbling (floor), double-mini, and trampoline.
In total, the team brought home 121 awards, including 23-First Place, 19-Second Place, and Sixteen-Third Place trophies.
East Peoria Meet Results
TUMBLING (FLOOR) Sub-Beginner
First Place: Kenzie Macvean
Second Place: Ainsley Porter
Seventh Place: Piper Teresi
Beginner
Second Place: Carley Gilliam, Cadence Larkin
Third place: Mayci Richardson, Selena Juska
Fourth Place: Harlow Williams, Mylee Dawson
Fifth Place: Presley Vermillion, Ava Ashley
Sixth Place: Delaney Juska, Matthew Kruzan
Ninth Place: Penelope Black
Advanced-Beginner
Seventh Place: Lucy Hinds
Sub-Novice
First Place: Payton Provence, Makayla Teresi
Second Place: Makenna Mcginnis, Elliott Black
Fourth Place: Kaelyn Macvean, Juleahana Richardson
Fifth Place: Olivia Duncan, Morgyn Guppy
Sixth Place: Alina Mowen, Gracie Duley
Seventh Place: Ellie Duley, Ava Essex
Intermediate
Fourth Place: Izzy Delost, Sydney Munson
Seventh Place: Claire Hanlin
Sub-Advanced
Second Place: Hannah Uryasz
Sixth Place: Jenaya Moore
Advanced
First Place: Kirsten Shawgo
DOUBLE-MINI Beginner
First Place: Kenzie Macvean, Piper Teresi, Payton Provence, Eva Knollman
Second Place: Ainsley Porter, Mayci Richardson, Juleahana Richardson, Jack Fitzjarrald
Third Place: Ellie Duley, Asher Juska
Fourth Place: Kaylynn Carr, Presley Vermillion, Julia Tourtillott
Fifth Place: Cassidy Carr, Kate Fitzjarrald, Selena Juska
Sixth Place: Delaney Juska, Marlee Mench, Lucy Hinds
Seventh Place: Penelope Black, Harlow Williams, Carley Gilliam, Ava Essex
Eighth Place: Gracie Duley, Matthew Kruzan
Ninth Place: Ava Ashley
Tenth Place: Mylee Dawson
Novice
First Place: Alayna Keefer, Carter Macvean, John Young
Second Place: Kaelyn Macvean, Izzy Delost, Mollie Cornell
Third Place: Alina Mowen, Morgyn Guppy
Fourth Place: Makenna Mcginnis
Fifth Place: Olivia Duncan, Makayla Teresi
Sixth Place: Claire Hanlin
Seventh Place: Cadence Larkin
Intermediate
First Place: Hannah Uryasz, Caden Mowen
Sub-Advanced
First Place: Sydney Munson
Fourth Place: Makyla Marvel
TRAMPOLINE
Beginner
First Place: Ainsley Porter, Piper Teresi, Ellie Duley
Second Place: Kenzie Macvean, Mayci Richardson, Jack Fitzjarrald Third Place: Kaylynn Carr, Harlow Williams, Presley Vermillion, Ava Ashley, Gracie Duley, Julia Tourtillott
Fourth Place: Mylee Dawson, Eva Knollman, Lucy Hinds
Fifth Place: Penelope Black
Sixth Place: Delaney Juska, Carley Gilliam, Ava Essex
Eighth Place: Matthew Kruzan
Novice
First Place: Makayla Teresi, John Young
Second Place: Makenna Mcginnis
Third Place: Juleahana Richardson, Selena Juska
Fourth Place: Cadence Larkin, Asher Juska
Fifth Place: Cassidy Carr, Payton Provence, Morgyn Guppy
Sixth Place: Olivia Duncan
Seventh Place: Kate Fitzjarrald
Eighth Place: Marlee Mench
Intermediate
First Place: Hannah Uryasz, Caden Mowen
Second Place: Alayna Keefer, Carter Macvean
Third Place: Izzy Delost, Jenaya Moore
Fifth Place: Alina Mowen, Mollie Cornell
Seventh Place: Kaelyn Macvean
Sub-Advanced
First Place: Makyla Marvel, Sydney Munson