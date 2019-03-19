Members of the Canton American Legion Post 16 celebrated the 100th birthday of their organization's founding Saturday evening at American Grille.

Members of the Canton American Legion Post 16 celebrated the 100th birthday of their organization’s founding Saturday evening at American Grille.



In March 1919, members of the American Expeditionary Force convened in Paris for the first American Legion caucus. Congress chartered the American Legion later that year on Sept. 16.



“These troops envisioned a different veterans organization,” said ceremony leader Shane Hammond, senior vice commander. The four pillars of the American Legion are on behalf

of veterans, defense, youth and Americanism, he said.



The evening continued with a salute, the National Anthem and the Prisoners of War/Missing in Action ceremony, conducted by Wally Hammond.



After dinner, Bill Seward, junior vice commander for the 15th District, spoke about what it means to be a member of the American Legion.



“I’m proud and honored to be part of an organization that is dedicated to taking care of their families for a generation,” Seward said.



Lucas Lynn, post adjutant, presented a list of 50-year, 60-year and 70-year long members and read a list of recently deceased members.



Wally Hammond also presented benediction then ended the evening with the ceremonial cutting of the cake.