Like most area high school diamond teams, the Farmington Central baseball team and coach Justin Begner are tired of playing the waiting game.

Finishing 7-15 a season ago, 5-4 in Prairieland play, Begner and the Farmers have been waiting not-so patiently to play their first game. Before Tuesday’s contest against Stark County, FCHS saw its first six games postponed due to weather/wet field conditions.



Entering his second season at Farmington, along with assistant coach Brandon Atchley, Begner has plenty of players to replace from last year’s squad.



The Farmers lost six full-time starters and one part-time starter from last season.



Begner does have a handful of players returning including starters junior Austin Winters, senior Alejandro Romero, while junior Bryar Colvin and sophomore Jonas Beoletto were part-time starters last season.



Romero (.281 batting average) and Hunter Bitner (.220) are the team’s returning leading hitters.



“The players are chomping at the bit to get outside, so far we have only been able to get outside once this spring for practice,” said Begner. “We just have to try our best to prepare them for ground balls inside, but their first opportunity to field a live ground ball will be during warm-ups right before the game.



“That is tough on any player and I’m sure other teams are in the same situation,” he added. “We just have to try the best to mentally prepare the players for that and hopefully they go get the ball and make the plays.”



As for pitching, Begner noted that the Farmers “are really starting fresh with pitchers that do not have too much varsity experience.”



Romero threw 13.1 innings a year ago, Winters 13.2 innings and Beoletto 4.2 innings.



“We will be light on pitching with the low numbers and pitch count restrictions,” admitted Begner. “Our main focus is to start them slow and increase their work load as the season and weather progresses.”



As for conference play, the Prairieland will be spit in two division with the Farmers joining, Brimfield/Elmwood, an Elite Eight finisher in Class 2A a year ago, along with North Fulton, Peoria Heights, Knoxville and Abingdon-Avon.



“We have low numbers this year, but the athletes we have are dedicated and look to make an impact any way they can for the team,” said Begner. “Us coaches and players are excited to get the season going and even more excited to get out of the gym and on the actual baseball field.”