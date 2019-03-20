Following a “middle of the pack” type season, Farmington coach Jeni Fauser is looking for improvement from her squad this season.

The team won a regional title in 2017, but lost pitcher Ali Sprague to graduation.



“We lost (Sprague), but I didn’t think it would knock us down as much as it did,” admitted Fauser. “We just didn’t field the ball very well last year for some reason. I don’t really have a reason for that.



We just didn’t make a lot of the routine plays and that cost us because we didn’t have the big (strikeout) pitcher last year,” she added.



Last year’s primary pitcher Nicole Hahn has also moved on, leaving Fauser with a number of young – an untested – arms at the varsity level.



Those pitchers include juniors Jenna West and Kloey Wheeler, sophomores Erica Pasley and Abbey Gilles and freshman Holly Shriber.



“They’re five good, solid kids,” said Fauser. “Each one brings a little something different.”



As for the other positions, seniors Olivia Renken (second base) and Macie Sprague (catcher) have played varsity ball since they were freshmen and according to Fauser “have good bats and leadership.”



Wheeler, West and Paige Vallianatos are juniors who return as starters from last year. Other girls battling for playing time include sophomores Laryn Kephart and Sydnee Barton, along with freshmen Reese Putrich, Emma Evans and Alyvia Marcotte.



“Some young kids are going to have to get thrown in there pretty quickly,” said Fauser. “They’re good ballplayers, it’s just a matter of how quickly can they adjust to the varsity pitching and things like that.



“We’re not going to an elite team by any means, but I do feel like that we’re going to be a lot more solid,” she added. “... I feel like that we have a much stronger base of kids this year.”



As for play in the Prairieland, Fauser expects another challenging year.



“I think the conference is going to be pretty good,” she said, mentioning North Fulton, Brimfield/Elmwood, Lewistown, Rushville-Industry and Havana as teams she expects to be in the mix. “It could be interesting to see how it all shakes out.”



Meanwhile, Farmington will also face a number of Mid-Illini Conference schools as part of its non-conference slate.



“We will have our work cut out for us with our young team,” said Fauser.



So what will be keys for the Lady Farmers if they are to have success more accustomed to what the program has enjoyed through the year?



“Our pitchers have to limit their walks. We’ve got to keep the ball in the zone, which I think we can do,” said Fauser. “And can we make the routine plays which we did not do last year.



“If we do that, we’ll be in some games,” she added. “I think we’re going to have enough offense to get on the board. I do think we have a pretty decent lineup up and down hitting.



“The ultimate goal is to be ready for the post=season,” Fauser said. “I’ve got a lot of competitive kids that like to win and they’re used to winning. … I always like to get 20 wins, but we’ll see. You have a pretty good season if you can squeak out that many wins with a tough schedule.”