As has been the scenario for the last 14 years, the Lewistown Junior High volleyball teams, along with their classmates, were treated to a celebration to recognize the teams outstanding seasons.

The 7th grade team (19-2) finished second in the 7-2A State Tournament while the 8th grade team finished the year, losing in the sectional after winning a regional.



“The 7th grade team gave Mendon Unity a good game in the finals,” said Lewistown coach Sonya Baldwin. “I was very impressed with how the girls played this year. This group has a lot of possibilities with many more good years to come. They are dedicated to hard work.”



The 8th grade team finished 12-9.



“I was impressed with their season,” noted Baldwin. “I was very proud of them and they did a good job in never giving up.”



As for Tuesday, all of the players from both teams were introduced by Baldwin. Then after passing out cake to their classmates, the team boarded the activity bus and was escorted around town.



Earlier this season Baldwin noted that Lewistown teams (volleyball, basketball and track) have won 29 state trophies in the past 14 years.



The following in Lewistown’s volleyball trophies over that time period.



7th Grade State Appearances

2007 2A: 18-5, Elite 8

2008 2A: 15-9, Second

2009 2A: 18-5-2, Third

2010: 2A 21-3-1, State Champion

2011: 2A 26-0, State Champion

2012: 2A 20-8, Third

2013: 2A 25-2 Third

2014: 2A 24-1 State Champion

2015: 2A 25-0 State Champion

2017: 2A 26-2 Third

2019: 2A 29-2, Third



8th Grade State Appearances

2006: 1A 19-8 Second

2009: 2A 17-6, Elite 8

2011: 2A 22 23-1 Elite 8

2012: 2A 23-3 Elite 8

2013: 2A 20-7 Fourth

2014: 2A 21-4, Fourth

2015: 2A 23-3 Fourth

2016: 2A 28-0 State Champion

2017: 2A 25-3, Third

2018: 2A 22-6, Third