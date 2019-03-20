Was it a wrench, a candlestick, a lead pipe, a knife, a revolver or a rope?

Was it in the kitchen, the billiard room, the ballroom, the lounge, the study or the conservatory?



And most importantly — who did it?



Students at Astoria High School offered audiences this weekend a chance to find out who murdered Mr. Brody complete with musical interludes during “Clue, the Musical.”



If you did not see it, you missed your opportunity because the show is over. And, as a responsible journalist, I refuse to “clue” you in.



That is so clever. How do I do it?



Director Anna Cooley and technical director Justin Duckwiler take a small cast and a small stage and use them to present an energetic show. If fact, the energy is so pronounced it couldn’t be contained on the stage, spilling out into the gymnasium and even some of the bleachers.



As for the cast themselves, energy was the word as they threw themselves into their roles as the familiar characters from the popular board game, bringing to life the cardboard cutouts as they pulled them from the box and onto the stage.



Each of the suspects — Elena DeWees, Cynthia Skiles, Elizabeth Belville, Mikayla DeWees, T.J. Miller and Molly Nayden — created their own persona, each a distinct character. Each one has a motive and each one has the opportunity and each one could definitely have pummeled, shot, stabbed or strangled the unfortunate victim with aplomb.



As the victim and narrator, Audrey Briggs ably provides clues and directs the audience’s attention to the relevant details without giving too much away.



And as the detective trying to crack the case, Amanda Parker is determined albeit a bit flummoxed by the machinations of the six possible killers.



Mention must also be made of Eli Fisher, making his debut as a big, burley handyman who may not be who he seems.



Not being familiar with this particular production, I found the songs to be pleasant and upbeat, adding to the excitement of the chase and helping to place each of the characters as to personality and purpose in the show.



Also worthy of note is the highly mobile but effective set design, which kept the set changes quick and interesting and prevented them from slowing down the pace of the production.



Interestingly, Farmington also produced a version of “Clue” this year, although it was a straight show. It is always fun to see different adaptations of the same basic show and get a sense of the possibilities offered by different stage renderings. Hopefully this trend will continue, allowing local audiences to see the many varieties of theatre available.