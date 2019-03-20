Robert S. “Steve” Clark, 65, of Lewistown, passed away at 12:14 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Lewistown.

Robert S. “Steve” Clark, 65, of Lewistown, passed away at 12:14 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Lewistown.



He was born Nov. 1, 1953 at Canton, the son of Russell and Pearl (Woods) Clark. Survivors include one brother, Jack (Peggy) Clark of Lewistown; one sister, Sheila (Marvin) Kimble of Lewistown; four nieces, Julie Hudspath, Tammi Reed, Jeannette Oertle and Jennifer White; one nephew, Chuck Weaver; 13 great nieces and nephews; and six great great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Shirley Weaver; and one nephew, Tim Clark.



Steve was a heavy equipment operator and also worked for various hunting clubs. He served in the United States Marine Corps.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Apple Cemetery at rural Lewistown with Pastor Kathy Barrett officiating. Military rites will be accorded by Lewistown VFW Post 5001 and American Legion Bishop Post 1. A celebration of life will follow the graveside service for all family and friends at the Lewistown VFW Post from noon - ? Memorial contributions may be made to Ducks Unlimited. Condolences may be made at henrylange.com