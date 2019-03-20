Tickets are still available for the Olney Central College Theatre’s production of ‘The Wizard of Oz’, sponsored by First National Bank in Olney.

Evening performances are scheduled for March 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30, with a new showtime of 7 p.m. Afternoon shows will still begin at 2 p.m. on March 24 and 31.

Cast members include: Dorothy Gale, Taylor Merritt; Scarecrow/Hunk, Keegan Tucker; Tinman/Hickory, Andrew Flynn; Lion/Zeke, Scott Charleston; Miss Almira Gulch/Wicked Witch, Brenna Heidinger; Professor Marvel/Wizard of Oz, Andrew Pittman; Glinda, Emily Ferguson; Aunt Em, Neita Lenear; Uncle Henry, Jason Shryock; Emerald City Guard, Dylan Reed; Nikko Commander of Monkeys, Chris McDowell; Three Crows, Greg Eyer, Colby Garrard and Harrison Walker; Three Trees, Delaney Shryock, Faith Welty and Taylor Klingler; Munchkin Mayor, Carder Burgener; Munchkin Coroner, Chase Ackman; Munchkin Barrister, Kylie Kocher; Three Munchkin Tots (Lullaby League), Lilah Ferguson, Naleigha Harrison and Makenna Hackney; Three Tough Munchkin Kids (Lollipop Guild), Jackson Young, Jackson Williams and Levi McDonald.

Also featuring Munchkins, Bailey Snyder, Ava Hagen, Skyler Sager, Shyann Turrentine and Kylie Kocher; Ozians – Group 1, Ashley Charleston, Gavin Charleston, Cala Charleston, Natasha Benton, James Benton, Heather Ackman, Tim Dunahee and Pat Foust; Ozians — Group 2, Amelia Ginder, Sophia Ranes, Taylor Klingler, Megan Hagen, Kenzie Stubbe, Summer Culpepper, Abby Nealis, Mykayla Schilt, Emily Smith, Riley Harrolle, Sean Joyce, Josie Donaldson and Genevieve Carey; Jitterbugs, Amelia Ginder, Sophia Ranes, Taylor Klingler, Megan Hagen, Kenzie Stubbe, Summer Culpepper, Abby Nealis, Mykayla Schilt, Sydney Pitts and Ashton Wesley; Popikins, Emily Smith, Riley Harrolle, Austin Vaughn, Sean Joyce, Harrison Hahn, Josie Donaldson, Ashton Wesley, Genevieve Carey, Nyena Graves, Bryce Klingler and Chris McDowell; Winkies, Greg Eyer, Colby Garrard, Harrison Walker, Delaney Shryock, Faith Welty, Austin Vaughn, Nyena Graves and Harrison Hahn; and Monkeys, Sydney Pitts, Tim Dunahee and Bryce Klingler.

Tickets are $12 and may be purchased online at www.iecc.edu/occtheater or by calling 395-7777, ext. 2408.

Tickets also will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the box office. Any remaining tickets may be purchased one hour before the performance.



