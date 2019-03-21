The Olney Fire Department will be conducting a flow test on Wednesday, March 27th starting at 8:00 am. The location of the test is Ted Marshall’s property where the proposed Love’s Travel Stop project will be at the South Corner of the intersection of IL-130 and N. Gentry Road. Parcel numbers 11-10-101-013 and 11-10-101-014. Some discoloration of the water may result in the area. Laundry and washing of garments should be planned accordingly. If you experience any discoloration, please contact the Water Department at 618-392-3741.