The Canton Ingersoll seventh and eighth grade boys track teams opened their season by winning a triangular against Beardstown and Havana Tuesday night.

The Little Giants took top team honors with 51 points, followed by Havana with 49 points and Beardstown with 25 points.



Seventh grade results for Canton included the following:

110-meter hurdles – Manny Rogers, second, (22.1 seconds).

100 – Myles Frame, fourth (14.6).

4x200 relay – Garrett Fawcett, Rogers, Carter Smith and Frame, first (1:55).

400 – Xavier Fields, third (1:13).

200 – Jace Emery, second (31.3).

800 – Garrett Fawcett, second (2:45).

4x400 – Carter Hart, Smith, Frame and Landon Pasley, first (5:09).

Discus – Andrew Eustice, first (66-feet, 10-inches) and Ian Kosier, second (50-8).

Shot Put – Eustice, first (26-7) and Kosier, second (19-7).

High Jump – Fawcett, first (4-9), Jace Emery, second (4-7) and Pasley, fourth (4-3).

Long Jump – Manny Rogers second (11-9) and Hart, fourth (11-2).

The eighth grade event saw Canton finish with 75 points, followed by Beardstown with 28 points and Havana with 24 points.



Eighth grade results for Canton included the following:

100 – Lashawn Wallace, first (12.4).

1600 – Trevor Hedges, first (6:39).

4x200 – Wallace, Dylan Watts, Drew Freeman and Camden Spencer, first (1:43).

4x100 – Kai Correa, Joe Norton, JJ Hedges and Braden Colbert, second (58.3).

400 – Morgan Caho, second (1:04); Gabe Vasquez, third (1:07) and Colbert, fifth (1:11).

200 – Watts, first (26.0) and Spencer, second (26.3).

800 – Isaiah Sessions, first (2:32) and Jayson Kuzinar, second (2:44).

4x400 – Norton, Vasquez, Sessions and Freeman, first (4:47).

Discus – Kai Correa, first (120-2), Danny Vollmar, second (101-5) and Phoenix Miller, third (90-0).

Shot Put – Correa, first (39-6), Wallace, second (33-6) and Colbert, third (32-0).

High Jump – Caho, first (5-4) and Freeman, fourth (4-10).

Long Jump – Wallace, first (15-5) and Vasquez, second (13-10).