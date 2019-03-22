The Fairbury City Council got didn’t waste any time getting down to business Wednesday night in an extremely short meeting at City Hall.

The group approved a ventilation system for the police evidence room at a price of $2,152. The low bid was from Steidinger’s and another bid came in slightly higher. Both are similar products, according to police Chief Mark Travis.

“I recommend we go with the lower bid,” Travis said.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the council voted to allow alcohol sales and consumption on city property for Gig’s Place during a March 30 benefit for Geri Garcia starting at 2 p.m. The outdoor event will be held in front of Gig’s.

“They have wristbands, barricades and their own in-house security,” noted Mayor David Slagel.

Citizen Dave Shepherd once again appeared before the council with lingering concerns over poor yard conditions and barking dogs at a residence on West Ash Street. Shepherd said the owners haven’t been there for 22 days and he is worried about the yard smelling when the weather warms.

“Is there some way we can make them clean that up by summer?” Shepherd asked.

Mayor Slagel said the city would start the procedure to eventually get the property cleaned up.

In other matters, the Fairbury City Council:

• Approved a liquor license application for Take 5 Rendezvous, LLC at 310 S. Third Street.

• Authorized pay request 8 for the sewer project at a cost of $702,060.38.

Prairie Central School Board

Individual state wrestling champions were honored by members of the Prairie Central Board of Education during the group’s regular March meeting.

Board president Mark Slagel read proclamations for both Logan Deacetis and Brandon Hoselton.

“We thank you along with your supportive parents for your dedication to the Prairie Central wrestling program,” Slagel said. “We are proud of the continued hard work and dedication you have shown.”

Hawk fans and everyone at PCHS look forward to future accomplishments from the pair as they are both sophomores currently.

In another matter Tuesday night, the school board voted to allow music education in kindergarten and first grade at no additional cost to the district utilizing existing personnel and materials. The district’s music instructors have been meeting with administrators to see if it is possible to get music into the primary schools with the current staff.

“This would involve four teachers trying to shuffle all of the music in the district,” Superintendent Paula Crane told the board.

Current high school choir director Todd Cheek will work with the younger students in Chenoa and Chatsworth in addition to his other responsibilities, according to fellow music department instructors.

“Having some instruction there is worthwhile,” noted board member John Wilken.

“It sounds like there are enough substantial changes in the music department going on to drive this opportunity,” added member Corey Steffen, referring to the blending of the treble and concert choirs.

Crane called the effort “out of the box thinking and tweaking” by music department staff. There would be travel involved and mileage would be the district’s only additional expense for reintroducing music to the younger grades.

“I think it’s great just to see you guys working together,” stated member Tim McGreal.

During her superintendent report, Crane reviewed several bills pending in the legislature. She is concerned about the potential cost of a bill which would require schools to offer enough college credit to get an associate’s degree.

“It’s just something definitely to watch,” Crane said.

Crane also discussed a diversity bill which she feels could be interesting for the communities Prairie Central serves. Also, Senate Bill 1694 would add a workforce readiness course required for graduation.

The board also learned that plans are coming along for a new main entrance and office space at the high school. This involves visitors stopping at a check-in window.

“A lot of business parents have at the high school level can be taken care of at that window,” Crane explained.

McGreal suggested leaving room for metal detectors as that could be a requirement for schools someday.

“I think it would be wise to keep that in the back of your mind.”

In other business, the Prairie Central board:

• Approved the fee schedule.

• Authorized IHSA membership.

• Granted a request for the Junior High student council to attend a state convention.

Following an executive session during its regular March meeting, the Prairie Central Board of Education the board:

• Accepted the resignation of John Gerber, PCE part-time night custodian, effective immediately.

• Accepted the resignation of Jason Whitfill as PCJH athletic director effective the end of the 2018-19 school year.

• Accepted the resignation of Allison Griner as PCJH Cheer coach effective the end of the 2018-19 school year.

• Accepted the resignation of Kirsten Smith as PCJH seventh grade volleyball coach effective the end of the 2018-19 school year.

• Accepted the resignation of James DeMay as PCJH principal effective the end of the 2018-19 school year.

• Accepted the resignation of Joshua Krone as PCHS dean of students effective the end of the 2018-19 school year.

• Appointed Carly Hendricks as PCUE sixth grade teacher beginning the 2019-20 school year.

• Appointed Taylor Langel as PCUE special education teacher beginning the 2019- 20 school year.

• Appointed Kayla Smock as PCHS mathematics teacher beginning the 2019-20 school year.

• Appointed Lisa Bounds as District Director of Special Education beginning the 2019-20 school year.

• Appointed Kristal Deming as PCJH principal beginning the 2019-20 school year.

The board also approved the “Memorandum of Understanding to Resolve the Grievance Dated 10/5/2018 Regarding Provisions of the Contract Regarding Extra Duties.”