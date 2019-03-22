The Spoon River College softball team recorded a sweep against Carl Sandburg College Wednesday in a doubleheader played at the Pekin Dome.

Game one saw SRC defeat the Chargers 9-1 in six innings.



The Lady Snappers scored in four innings starting with a single run in the second. Spoon River aded two runs in the third and three in the fourth to build a 6-0 lead. After CSC scored a single run in the top of the sixth, Spoon River would answer with three runs in the bottom of the inning to close out the contest via the eight-run rule.



Offensively, Jurnee Adams homered twice, recording two RBIs, while Tina Foglesong added three hits and knocked in three runs. Kaela Hangebrauck and Mackenzie Hedges chipped two hits each, while Alexia Campbell homered and knocked in two runs.



Hangebrauck and Kaleigh Bruner also recorded one RBI each with Hangebrauck and Mackenzie Hedges scoring two runs each.



In the circle, Ashlyn Towery scattered five hits and one walk in five innings, striking out six. Kamryn Meacham allowed one run on two hits with one walk in her one inning of work.



Game two saw Carl Sandburg score three runs in the opening inning before Spoon River tallied the final 13 runs to record a 13-5, five-inning victory.



Trailing 3-0 entering their first at-bat, the Lady Snappers answered with a single run in the bottom of the first before grabbing the lead with a six-run second. After adding a single run in the third SRC would close out the sweep by scoring five runs in the fifth.



Rayna Davis had two hits, including a homer, scoring twice and knocking in three runs.



Hedges and Samantha Miner added three hits each, while Hangebrauck, Kate Harkey and Adams chipped in two hits each.



Hangebrauck finished with a team-high four RBIs, while Miner and Hedges recorded three and two RBIs respectively.



Adams had one RBI and scored twice, while Campbell also scored twice.



Jessica Young picked up the victory in relief, allowing two unearned runs on two hits in four innings. She walked one and struck out seven. April Hoover started, allowing three runs on three hits in one inning. Hoover struck out one.



Spoon River College improved to 8-14 on the season.



The Lady Snappers will begin Mid-West Athletic Conference play Saturday, hosting Lincoln Land CC in a doubleheader at the Canton Softball Complex Saturday starting at 1 p.m.