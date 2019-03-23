Canton High School announces March students of the month

Technical - Mason Wilson

The March Technical Student of the Month at Canton High is Mason Wilson.



He is the son of Terry and Chris Wilson, Dunfermline.



Mason will receive a Visa card from Mid-America National Bank. He was nominated by Mr. Colton Downs in the Agricultural Department.



Mason will now be eligible for Technical Student of the Year.

Senior - Marilyn Gibson

Canton High School Chapter of the National Honor Society is pleased to announce the March Senior of the Month, Marilyn Gibson.



Gibson’s classes include: Foods II, Spanish IV, College Calc, College Speech and PE.



Gibson has been involved in the following activities during high school: Student Council, Spanish Club, Math Team, Band, Art Club and Best Buddies.



She is the daughter of Jenna and Chris Gibson, Canton.



Gibson will be eligible for Senior of the Year.



Congratulations, Marilyn!

Artist - Jade Clark

The March Artist of the Month is at Canton High Jade Clark.



Jade is the daughter of Shannon Aberle, Canton.



She will now be eligible for Artist of the Year.