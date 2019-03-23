The North Fulton and South Fulton high school softball teams were defeated in home contests played Thursday afternoon.

HAVANA 7, NORTH FULTON 2

At Fairview, the Lady Wildcats suffered their second straight home loss in dropping this Prairieland Conference contest to the visiting Lady Ducks.



Havana put together two-run rallies in the first, third and fifth innings before adding a single tally in the seventh. North Fulton (0-2, 0-1 Prairieland) scored twice in the fifth.



Both teams finished with seven hits, but North Fulton also committed six errors.



Maddy Easley had two hits, while Addy Williams knocked in both North Fulton runs.



In the circle, Rachel Slater (0-1) took the loss. In three innings, she allowed four runs – three earned – on three hits. She walked three and struck out three.



Allyson Harrold pitched the final four innings, allowing three runs – one earned – on four hits. The freshman struck out five, walked two and hit a batter.



CP CENTRAL 11, SOUTH FULTON 1

At Ipava, the Lady Rebels were defeated by the visiting Lady Panthers as South Fulton played its season opener.



Central scored twice in each of the first two inning before breaking the game open with a five-run third. The visitors addd their final two runs in the seventh.



South Fulton recorded its lone run in the second.



Central out-hit South Fulton 15-5 with the Lady Rebels also committing three errors.



Taylor Britches went the distance, striking out three for South Fulton.