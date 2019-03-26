If you’ve purchased avocados recently, be careful — there’s a recall.

Henry Avocado is recalling California-grown whole avocados sold in stores across six states — Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin — due to possible listeria contamination.

“We are voluntarily recalling our products and taking every action possible to ensure the safety of consumers who eat our avocados,” said Phil Henry, president of Henry Avocado.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause high fever, severe headaches, nausea and abdominal pain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

If you purchased an infected avocado, you can discard it or return it to the original store of purchase for a refund.