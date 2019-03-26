Which let go first, the hawk or the snake?

A group of seventh-graders on a field trip to the Northwest school district's Outdoor Learning Center in Northlake, Texas, found a red-tailed hawk wrapped in a western rat snake lying on the ground. Texas Parks and Wildlife posted about the animals’ battle on its Facebook page.

The students thought the animals were dead, but closer inspection by staff showed that they were alive and locked in a stalemate. According to the Facebook post, the hawk and the snake eventually let one another go before vacating the scene.

It’s unclear how the hawk and the snake ended up in the predicament, but the conflict ended without fanfare — and without a victor.

Red-tailed hawks are known to prey on reptiles, especially snakes.